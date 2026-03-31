Sometimes, the internet does not need big drama or celebrity gossip to make people stop scrolling. All it takes is a small, wholesome moment. Food videos, especially, have a way of bringing people together - whether it is a new recipe, a street food discovery, or a funny take on something we all love. And right now, one such clip is winning hearts online with its sheer cuteness. An Instagram video posted by a user named Arwais Khan Babai is going viral. The reason? It features a little girl giving a popular Indian dessert a completely unexpected name.





In the video, a man is seen pointing at rasmalai and asking the little girl, "Acha baat suno, yeh kya hai? (Okay, listen, what is this?)" Her reply is what makes the clip unforgettable. With a sweet lisp, she says, "doodh wale kebab (milk kebabs)." The moment is simple, and that is exactly why people cannot get enough of it.





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Check out the full video below:

Her innocent mix-up has left viewers smiling, with many jumping into the comments to share what they used to call rasmalai as kids.





One user wrote, "My sister used to call it white koftey."





Another added, "I used to call it mithe cutlets."





"Doodh waale koftey," read one comment, while someone else suggested, "Meethi idli."





A person shared, "My daughter calls it sweet meatballs."





There were plenty of funny throwbacks too. One user joked, "I used to call them 'gol gol pathar,' and my family has NOT let it go."





Many said the video reminded them of similar moments at home. An Instagram user wrote, "Once my daughter asked for sweet noodles with nuts; it took two days to understand that she actually wanted sewai."





Another comment read, "My daughter calls gulab jamun 'sugar meatballs.'"





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Sometimes, it is these funny food moments that end up becoming the most memorable. Does your kid have a cute or quirky name for their favourite dish too? Tell us in the comments below!