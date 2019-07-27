Drinking Red Wine May Be Good For Depression, Says Study

Red Wine For Depression

An occasional glass of wine helps us unwind and let our mind lay off the stress and worries of worldly problems. But, due to its alcohol content, it has always been shunned for its negative effects on health. But, wine lovers can rejoice now. A new study suggests that drinking red wine can bring some health benefits to you. The researchers of the study discovered that red wine may help in curbing mind-related issues like depression and anxiety. And, the credit goes to a plant-based compound called resveratrol, present in the drink. The compound is said to display anti-stress effects by controlling an enzyme responsible for causing stress in the brain in the first place.





The study was published in the journal Neuropharmacolog, and its findings revealed that resveratrol affected our neurological process in a positive way. In fact, this compound, which is found in the skin and seeds of grapes (grapes are used to make wine), also provides many other health benefits.



Ying Xu, Associate Professor, University at Buffalo in the US, said, "Resveratrol may be an effective alternative to drugs for treating patients suffering from depression and anxiety disorders."





Red wine can help in improving mental health







Even though, resveratrol proved to possess antidepressant qualities, its effect on phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4), still cannot be established. PDE4 is an enzyme controlled by corticosterone hormone. Corticosterone is a stress hormone that influences the body's responsiveness to anxiety and stress. Excessive stress leads to increased amount of the hormone in the brain that can lead to depression and other serious mental illnesses. The study suggests that resveratrol showed neuroprotective effects against corticosterone by curtailing the production of PDE4 enzyme.





The research may help in inclusion of resveratrol compound in anti-depression medicines but still does not propagate resorting to drinking wine to treat depression and other such issues. The team reiterated that even though red wine contains a good amount of resveratrol, which may provide temporary relief, the alcoholic beverage also poses other health risks such as alcohol addiction.









