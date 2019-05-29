Eating Fruits And Green Leafy Veggies May Prevent Heart Disease And Obesity In Men

Feeding on plant-based diets also happened to diets increase the life span

Eating a diet rich in fruits and veggies may prevent you from developing heart disease, some kinds of cancer, Type 2 diabetes and obesity in men, says a new study. The study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine analysed the benefits of vegetarian diets. They found that the benefits of vegetarian diets are much greater for men than women. Several studies have noted that feeding on plant-based diets also happened to diets increase the life span.







Incidentally, another study published in the journal PLOS Medicine, revealed that a diet rich in vegetables and fruits can have a positive effect upon blood sugar, and also keep your weight in check by curbing cravings.







If you are wondering how you would manage to keep up with your protein requirements. Men can include pumpkin seeds, lentils, almonds, sesame seeds and cashews.







Here are some vegetarian, low-cal healthy dishes that may help you reduces those extra pounds.







1. Green pea upma: Green pea happens to be a decent source of protein and fibre. Fibre helps induce satiety. If you are full you would binge less. If you binge less you are less likely to put on weight.

2. Oats idli: Made of fermented batter, idli is excellent for gut health. Since idli is not fried but steamed, it also saves you unnecessary extra calories. Oats are a good source of protein and fibre, both of which are crucial for weight loss.

3. Kheere ka raita: The summers are here and so are the delicious cucumbers! Did you know 96 percent of cucumber's weight is just water. 100 grams of cucumbers contain only 16 calories. The summer veggie is all water and nutrients. You can shred some and use it in a yogurt-based raita, here's a quick recipe.

(With inputs ANI)







