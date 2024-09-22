Ed Sheeran has already mesmerised millions of fans worldwide with his soulful voice. The singer-songwriter is loved for his music. But have you ever imagined how a foodie fan would express his love for this singing sensation? A recent video circulating on Instagram, shared by @rubyperman, provides a perfect example. This "eggcellent" creation starts with a photo of Ed's face placed on a white plate. After that, the white part of an omelette is cut into the shape of his shirt. Next, the design includes Ed Sheeran's hands, alongside his pants, tie and shoes, all crafted from nori seaweed. Oh, and the inclusion of Shape of You as background music can not be ignored. “Super creative,” did we hear you say?





The video has clocked over 42 million views. People shared their reactions in the comments section.





One user wrote, "Eggcellent."





Another user mentioned, "Ed-ible Sheeran."





"I thought the yolk was gonna be used for his hair, haha," read a comment.





A fourth comment read, "Eggs-quisite!" accompanied by a series of emojis.





Someone called the dish "Egg-xtra ordinary", and another penned, "Didn't eggs-pert an egg-cellent egg-Sheeran."





Many said, "Bruh, so awesome!!!!"





A person chimed in, saying, “This is egg-actly the type of content worth Sheeran with the world.”





An Instagrammer joked, “I thought the yolk was gonna be used for his hair haha.”





“I love those pants!” echoed a few.





A hilarious comment read, “Bro eats Ed Sheeran for breakfast.”





This isn't the first time a viral egg video has grabbed the internet's attention. Earlier, there was a video of a vendor making egg ice cream rolls. Yes, you read that right. It showed them preparing ice cream rolls using a raw egg, shells and all. People online were understandably grossed out, and who can blame them? The idea of raw egg-flavoured ice cream is pretty unsettling. Click here to read the full story.