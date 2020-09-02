World Coconut Day: How To Whip Up Coconut For A Lavish 3-Course Meal (Recipes Inside)

Coconut Recipes: We bring you 6 yummy recipes for a 3-course meal

September 2 is being celebrated as the World Coconut Day across the globe. This day is marked annually (since 2009) to create awareness about the importance of coconut, its usages and health benefits. From the meat and water to the outer shell - everything of this tropical fruit is used to prepare multiple traditional and exotic dishes. Besides being a versatile ingredient, coconut is loaded with water, healthy carbs, protein and fibre. It also has a low glycemic index that may help improve brain-health (cognitive performance). According to health experts, consumption of coconut and its products can speed up metabolism, strengthen immunity and promote healthy skin and lustrous hair.











You can relish coconut meat, water and milk as is; and if you explore, you will find a gamut of sweet and savoury recipes world-wide that are simple, flavourful and appetising.





We handpicked few coconut-based recipes that can help you put together a 3-course meal with the versatile coconut. Let's take a look!





Here Are 6 Coconut-Based Recipes That You Can Try At Home:

For Starters:

Coconut Lime Quinoa Salad

There's nothing better than to begin your day with a refreshing bowl of salad! Here's a quick and easy salad recipe that is packed with the goodness of coconut, quinoa and a dash of lime. Click here for the recipe.

Coconut and Beetroot Soup

Prepared with coconut cream, coconut milk and beetroot, this creamy and spicy soup recipe is a must try at home. Click here for the soul-soothing and healthy coconut-beetroot soup recipe.





For Main Course:

Coconut Rice

Looking for a simple and comforting recipe for the busy weekdays? This south Indian-style coconut rice can be just ideal for you! It is prepared with fresh coconut and curry leaves and infuses a rich flavour to your meal, without much struggle. Click here for the recipe.





Daab Chingri

One of the most popular delicacies of Bengali cuisine, daab chingri is basically a prawn recipe that includes tender coconut, mustard paste and a pool of spices. It is rich, flavourful and can be a show-stealer in a festive menu. Click here for recipe.





For Dessert:

Coconut Kheer

No meal seems complete without indulging in a bowl of kheer. Here's a kheer recipe that will add the flavours and aroma of coconut and coconut milk to a simple kheer to make it yet more scrumptious for you. Click here for the recipe.





Coconut Ladoo

Another popular Indian dessert, coconut laddoo is all things sweet and crunchy! It offers a bite-sized delight to please your sweet tooth anytime of the day. Click here for a quick recipe.





Happy World Coconut Day, everyone!



















