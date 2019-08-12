SEARCH
Exercise More For Better Fitness After Retirement: These Dietary Habits May Help Too!

There are many physical, mental and social benefits of being active in store for people who are approaching their retirement, provided they are engaged in some form of regular exercise or physical activity.

Middle-aged people above 55 years of age should exercise more if they want to ensure better fitness post retirement, reveals a latest study. There are many physical, mental and social benefits of being active in store for people who are approaching their retirement, provided they are engaged in some form of regular exercise or physical activity.

"Adults are spending more years of their life working than ever before. Retiring is a life-changing event which provides all sorts of opportunities - but it coincides with declining physical activity, health and wellbeing," said the study's lead author Charlotte Salter from the University of East Anglia in England. 

"From the age of around 55, people begin thinking about retirement and making plans for their future," Salter said.

To gain insight about the relationship between retirement and physical activity, researchers analysed results of a survey. More than 1,000 over-55s took part in an online 'Physical Activity and Retirement Transitions' survey about their physical activity levels and expectations and experiences of retirement. 

The research team also interviewed people at retirement age about staying physically active.

"In order to enjoy a fit and healthy retirement, a really key thing is that people need to maintain their physical fitness through their fifties and beyond.

"But we found that there are many barriers to this - from poor health, lack of motivation and the cost and availability of sports, activities and fitness classes, to not having enough time - due to work or in many cases because of caring responsibilities," Salter added.

The researchers highlighted ways in which employers and healthcare providers could do more to promote physical fitness to people over 55. Additionally, sports centres and community fitness projects could also play a significant part in encouraging healthy ageing.


"There is no one-size-fits all approach. But we found that activity that is combined with socialising, or other purposeful actions such as dog walking, gardening, housework, childcare or volunteering, were all good ways for over-55s to remain active," she added.
 

Retirement can free up time, but your deteriorating health may become a cause of concern in years to come. This is why it is important to keep yourself fit until the retirement, while exercise may be a good way to ensure healthy well-being- you could try revamping your healthy diet too.

5 Diet Tips For Elderly:

  1. Supplement your diet with enough calcium and vitamin D sources for healthy bones.
  2. Try to cut down on sugar. Sugar tends to accumulate as fat and also affects your cells
  3. Eat plenty of fruits of different colours. They are rich in antioxidants, that help prevent free-radical activity that leads to ageing and wrinkling of skin
  4. Have whole-grain foods. These foods are rich in fibre. Fibre promotes fullness and prevents blood sugar spikes
  5. Include nuts in your diet, nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are good for heart. Make sure you eat nuts in moderation, too many nuts may prove detrimental to your health.


