While there is a lot of conversation about losing weight and keeping your cravings in check, not enough attention is given to poor appetite. You could be suffering from poor appetite due to a variety of reasons ranging from unhealthy eating habits, tummy problems, indigestion, inactive lifestyle, snacking between meals, or even stress. Poor appetite is often accompanied by a subsequent lowering of energy levels that can leave you feeling unproductive all day. What if we told you that you could solve this problem using just three simple ingredients? Well, according to fitness expert Rujuta Diwekar, all the help you need is on your kitchen shelf.





In an Instagram video, she said, “If you are feeling low on energy, if your appetite is down and you are feeling extreme fatigue, here is what you can do at home. Take a plate of home-cooked rice, a bowl of home-set curd and some salt. Mix it all together and you have a homegrown, inexpensive, easy to digest mixture of pre and probiotics.”





Encouraging viewers to make the simple dish, she also added that the recipe was, “good for the gut, improves haemoglobin levels, boosts immunity and improves sleep quality”.

As Rujuta said, curd rice can be made easily, within no time and is hence a staple in households across the country. Depending on the region, the dish is tempered with various ingredients such as urad dal, mustard seeds and chillies. Some recipes also use more fruity additions like pomegranate, grapes and cashew nuts to spruce up the dish.





With time the dish has also undergone more prominent changes such as replacing the rice with vermicelli. Another popular replacement for rice is sago or sabudana, which is a rich source of zinc, fibre and calcium. In this recipe, the sago is simply soaked in water for a couple of hours. After that, the sago is boiled for a few minutes and then mixed with curd and milk. You can temper it with ingredients such as mustard seeds, ginger and asafoetida.





With ample opportunities to customise your curd rice into something unique, tell us which recipe you will be choosing first.