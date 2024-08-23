Farah Khan's foodie posts are nearly always entertaining. Farah infuses wit, charm and good humour into her foodie updates, making us smile and crave yummy food at the same time. One of her recent Instagram posts features her and Shilpa Shetty on a plane together. As usual, Farah did not miss an opportunity to inject comedy into the situation. In the video, a flight attendant is seen offering Farah some Aamras. She is all set to take the glass when Shilpa, who is seated beside her, indicates that she should not have it. Farah then peruses the menu and asks if she can have the Chicken Faarcha. On seeing Shilpa's reaction to her order, she chooses the Undhiyu instead. But Shilpa still does not approve.

Finally, she opts for the Salmon Teriyaki. Shilpa's response leads Farah to tell the flight attendant that she is changing her seat. Shilpa bursts out laughing. In the caption, Farah wrote, "Never sit with Shilpa Shetty on a flight!! U won't get to eat anything and you STILL WON'T look like her." Take a look below:







Farah's posts often show us her foodie interactions with other stars. Before this, her videos of the delicious treats enjoyed behind the scenes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa went viral. In one of them, we got a glimpse of the scrumptious homemade feast that the stars relished on the occasion of the finale. The reel features Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, Gauahar Khan and Huma Qureshi, along with Farah. Click here to read the full story.

