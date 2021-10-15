Twitter is one place you will find an abundance of funny content. There are several trends that keep surfacing on the micro-blogging platform every now and then. Recently, when Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram faced a 6-hour outage, it had rained memes on Twitter. Before that, the Met Gala 2021 also saw some interesting and bizarre looks by celebrities which gave birth to some hilarious and funny content by Twitterati and food brands too. And now, the 'Red Flag' trend is the latest one that has caught the attention of Twitter users. Wondering what it is? Here's all you need to know.
The Red Flag Twitter trend started in the US when users began talking about problematic statements or situations in personal relationships. For instance, if a person said they were still friends with their ex. The trend soon experienced a spurt and people began to use the Red Flag trend to talk about all sorts of no-nos in people including likes, dislikes, and personal preferences which don't resonate well. Typically, the trend involves a one-line statement with a couple of red flags following it.
According to Cnet, the platform has seen a 455% rise in tweets using emoji in the US. On Tuesday, Twitter saw 1.5 million tweets globally using the Red Flag emoji. This trend has percolated down to food brands as well, including Dominos, Subway, and KFC who used this trend to share some hilarious posts and memes. Take a look at the best ones here.
“I'll just get some plates for the pizza.” ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) October 13, 2021
“I only like boneless” ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— KFC UK (@KFC_UKI) October 13, 2021
“I prefer to make sandwiches at home” ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Subway® (@SUBWAY) October 14, 2021
Dunkin Donuts and Taco Bell too took to Twitter to share funny posts in the Red flag trend. Even cola drink Pepsi joined the fun. Take a look:
"I don't drink coffee" ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) October 14, 2021
“I've never tried Taco Bell” ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 13, 2021
“I've never had a Pepsi in my life” ????????????????????— Pepsi (@pepsi) October 13, 2021
Delivery services applications Dunzo and reservation service Yelp also shared some funny foodie memes on the red flag trend.
Tell us what your secret sauce ???? to spot #Redflags is, in the comments below!#Redflag#Ketchuppic.twitter.com/dQaF3nocDA— Dunzo (@DunzoIt) October 14, 2021
"I don't check the reviews before heading out to a restaurant" ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? #redflag— Yelp (@Yelp) October 12, 2021
Indian production house Dharma Movies also joined the fun with a funny post about food. Take a look:
When they want hakka noodles over dal chawal for 50 saal till you die ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) October 14, 2021
Cookbook author and television show host Padma Lakshmi said that not liking Indian food was a big red flag for her. Check it out:
“I don't like Indian food”????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 13, 2021
What did you think of these red flag memes? Tell us your versions of it in the comments below.
