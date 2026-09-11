Multiplex theatres across Kerala are facing action over complaints of customers being charged excessively for food and beverages.

The Legal Metrology Department, along with the Civil Supplies and Food Safety departments, carried out joint inspections at multiplexes across several districts on Thursday.

Officials checked whether food prices were properly displayed, customers were getting the quantity mentioned and the food being served met quality standards.

Officials found 25 violations during the inspections. These included differences in the actual weight of food products, poor quality of food being served and failure to properly display prices at the outlets, according toPTI.

In one multiplex, officials shut down a food counter after finding that it was operating without the required licence.

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A total fine of Rs 62,000 was imposed for the violations found during the inspections. The inspections started last week and will continue, officials said.

The departments have been receiving complaints about food items being sold at multiplexes at prices higher than the maximum retail price (MRP) or the price displayed at the outlet. The issue had also become a topic of public debate after Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh raised concerns about the prices.

The Supreme Court, in its 2023 ruling in the K C Cinema vs State of Jammu and Kashmir case, held that cinema halls are private properties and their owners can decide the terms and conditions for customers, as long as these do not go against public interest, safety or welfare, according toThe Hindu.

The court also said cinema hall owners have the right to decide their business model and the terms on which food and beverages are sold inside their premises. This means multiplexes can set the prices of food sold at their outlets. However, there are rules they still have to follow.

For packaged products, the Legal Metrology Department can check whether the item is being sold at the maximum retail price (MRP) and whether the weight is correct. For unpackaged food, officials can check whether the quantity and price match what is displayed on the menu.

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During ahearing in November 2025, the court took note of the high prices charged for food and drinks at multiplexes. The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta referred to examples such as Rs 100 for a bottle of water and Rs 700 for coffee.

Justice Vikram Nath said such prices should be looked at and suggested that cinema should be made more reasonable for people. He said cinema should be made more reasonable for people to come and enjoy; otherwise, theatres could end up with empty seats.