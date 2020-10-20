SEARCH
  • News
  • Sonam Kapoor's Devours Unique Chocolate In London Bakery; Guess What She Ate?

Sonam Kapoor's Devours Unique Chocolate In London Bakery; Guess What She Ate?

Sonam Kapoor visited a London bakery, and she chose to treat herself with a huge chocolate in the shape of a Hound!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: October 20, 2020 16:46 IST

Reddit
Sonam Kapoor's Devours Unique Chocolate In London Bakery; Guess What She Ate?

Sonam Kapoor's chocolatey treat will make you drool!

Highlights
  • Sonam Kapoor has been spending time in London
  • She visited a bakery in the city and devoured an interesting treat
  • Take a look at the pictures she shared on Instagram

If only it was chocolate-o-clock every hour of every day! People with a sweet tooth cannot get enough of the decadent delight, and can savour it in any form - be it drink, dessert or even main course. Sonam Kapoor is also one such self-confessed dessert-lover who lets her hair down every now and then and indulges herself in what she truly loves to eat. Although Sonam Kapoor admits to cutting back on sugar, even she couldn't resist a delightful chocolatey treat while in London. Take a look:

2ea7eg2o
gf0ielb8

(Also Read: )

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had recently shifted to their London home post the easing of restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She visited the bakery at the Connaught in London, which she referred to as the 'Most beautiful patisserie in London'. There were a number of sweet treats on display at the bakery, but Sonam Kapoor's choice truly surprised us. The actor chose to treat herself with a huge chocolate in the shape of a Hound! Take a look at the pictures:

j4jshang 
hmrob37g

(Also Read: )

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

The delicately crafted chocolate creation was made to look like the Hound dog, which is traditionally a hunting companion. Sonam Kapoor shared a photo of the dog on her Instagram profile, and confessed that she ate this interesting creation on her visit to the bakery.

The drool worthy chocolate looked so good, even we wanted a bite of it! What about you? We hope to see more such snippets from Sonam Kapoor's foodie diaries in London!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Sonam KapoorLondon BakeryChocolate
Anand Mahindra Tweets Pic Of 'Pehelwan Parantha' And Netizens Are Loving It
Anand Mahindra Tweets Pic Of 'Pehelwan Parantha' And Netizens Are Loving It
Bhumi Pednekar Turns Vegetarian, Anushka Sharma Welcomes Her To The Club
Bhumi Pednekar Turns Vegetarian, Anushka Sharma Welcomes Her To The Club

Advertisement

Sponsored

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals On Kitchen Gadgets And Appliances

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 