The internet is home to unique experiments and culinary inventions. We often encounter food videos that, at times, lead to disappointment. One such video recently went viral on Instagram. The clip shows a food vlogger making fish shawarma from scratch. The video begins with the person marinating the fish. The next step is to make the sauce, which is a mix of ketchup and mayonnaise. The person cooks the fish using a blow torch and shreds it into finer pieces for the filling. Next, he adds some sauce, coriander and onions to the filling. Voila, the shawarma is ready.

Now, it is time for tasting. The vlogger seems unhappy with his creation as he makes a disappointed face and shows a thumbs down to the camera. The side note read, "Fish Shawarma went wrong."

Watch the full video here:

The vlogger's honest reaction to his cooking impressed the internet. One user said, "Appreciate the honesty."

Another added, "Honesty is the best policy."

A comment read, "I like his guts for something going wrong and still posting it... for the effort."

"It was a costly mistake," a viewer remarked.

A person asked, "Bro, what will you gonna do with the leftover thing?"

"Actually, milk or curd are bad combination with fish, it leads to food poisoning. So be alert," read a comment.

A user said, "A perfect example of what looks good is not good."

What do you think of the fish shawarma recipe? Let us know in the comments section.