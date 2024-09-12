Instagram is filled with countless food reels that you can scroll through and watch for hours. The more unusual or captivating the dishes or recipes, the more people become hooked on watching such videos. Comedian Jamie Lever spotted one such unusual recipe video and reposted it with her humorous twist at the end. What was the video about? Making momos with a comb! This funny video has gone viral on Instagram, racking up over 20 million views.





In the clip, a long piece of dough is flattened between two combs. Then another piece of dough is placed and flattened with a third comb. Now some meat is added to the first dough, which is then folded and sealed using fingers. The same process is followed with the bottom layer of dough, and two momos are ready instantly. If this momos-making technique left you shocked, wait for the best part. Sharing her reaction to the use of combs for making momos, Jamie ended up combing her hair using a fork!

Watch the viral video here:



Instagram users flooded the comments section with fun reactions.

Expressing disapproval at this momos-making technique, one wrote, "Dandruff momos," while another added, "MOMO?? More like #NoNo."

Commenting on Jamie's fun reaction, a user said, "That fork wasn't expected." Another joked, "Baal banane ka style thoda casual hai.. momo is fine."

Sharing insight into this technique, an Instagrammer wrote, "This is how the Goans and Mangaloreans make kalkals. And we get brand new combs and wash them, just saying."

What do you think of this viral momos-making technique using combs? Share your reaction in the comments section.