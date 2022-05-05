We may gush over pizzas and pasta but at the end of the day, there's always something missing even after having a feast at restaurants and dhabas. We know in our hearts that nothing compares to the food that's made at home. And, we are not alone in this realisation. Mira Kapoor cherishes homemade food and her latest photo on Instagram Stories proves it. She left us with a photo of drool-worthy parathas this time. Where there's paratha, there's Indian curry or side dishes too.





On Mira's plate, we saw a spicy side dish that looked like paneer bhurji cooked with finely chopped tomatoes. You won't be able to hold your cravings back once you see the photo.





The caption read, "There's no place like home." And, of course, there's no food like homemade food.





Take a look at the photo of the platter that Mira shared.

Recently, Mira Kapoor went on a Dubai trip with her friends. See the food diaries from her Dubai trip and you'll crave delicious cuisine. She posted photos from her afternoon tea session. FYI it wasn't just about tea. “Afternoon tea at the Burj Khalifa," wrote Mira Kapoor. In the pictures, we saw a glass of frothy tea served with fruits like watermelon, melon, and pineapple. There was also a glass of grape sorbet topped with mint leaves. An interesting dessert of strawberries and cream garnished with microgreens also graced the table.

On her Dubai trip, Mira Kapoor also gorged on some cheesy delicacies. Once, she posted a photo of a plate of pizza overloaded with cheese. She wrote, “Every day I'm trufflin,” which gave it away that the pizza on her table was a Truffle Pizza.





Mira Kapoor loves to eat drool-worthy desi food. When she and her dad binged on pav bhaji, the act made it to Mira's social media. She wrote, “When in Mumbai – Pav Bhaji.” She tagged her father Vikram Rajput, who readily smiled for the camera as a plate of pav bhaji waited in front of him.