Tennis star Sania Mirza is one India's biggest sporting icons. On Friday, she pulled curtains on an illustrious Grand Slam journey after she lost the Australian Open Mixed Doubles final to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. While talking about her Grand Slam journey in her speech, she struggled to hold back tears. After an emotional Australian Open, Sania Mirza is back home. And, it called for relishing some lip-smacking meals. Just like us, Sania is also a fan of South Indian cuisine. Her latest foodie outing was enough to convince us. She dug into a plate of idli sambhar and without fail shared a pic on her Instagram Stories. We could see a half-eaten idli dipped in a bowl of sambhar. She captioned the image, “Home” with a red heart emoji. Take a look:

(Also Read: Sania Mirza's Birthday Celebrations Featured This Classic Chocolate Cake)

You would agree that South Indian cuisine is delicious, comforting, and super healthy. In case you share the same love for this cuisine, we have handpicked some popular meals. Take a look:

Rice Idli

This South Indian breakfast food is delicious any time of day. Just like Sania Mirza, you can consume the steamed light idlis with sambhar or with the tomato and coconut chutneys. Click here for the recipe.

Sambhar

Here is a quintessential South Indian curry. This sambhar recipe is made using yellow lentils, sambhar masala, mustard seeds, curry leaves and some of your favourite (or not so favourite) vegetables. Recipe Inside.

Masala Dosa

Masala dosa is for sure one of the world's most delicious foods. The crispy outer layer when paired with a spicy mix of potato filling never fails to impress. Time to create this classic at home. Full recipe here.

Dry Mango Kuzhambu

A delicious tangy curry prepared with the goodness of mango and tamarind is a summery treat you cannot afford to miss. Click here for the full recipe.

Coconut Chutney

A South Indian spread is incomplete without this delicious chutney. It pairs perfectly with Idli, Dosa and Vada. Made with grated coconut, tamarind pulp, milk and coconut oil, this chutney is a treat. Recipe here.

So, what are you preparing for lunch today? Tell us in the comments.