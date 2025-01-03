The food safety team in Telangana conducted inspections in the Rangareddy district and Kompally area on December 30, 2024, and uncovered multiple food safety violations. State-level task force team conducted inspections in Rangareddy district at M/s All Rich Dairy Pvt Ltd (Swetha Diary), Pasumamula(V), Abdullapurmet(M). Harmful chemicals such as TGV 999 caustic soda (850kg) were found at the location and suspected to be used for adulteration. Multiple label defects were identified on the final products including cross-branding and non-declaration of additives like artificial flavors. Chemicals and disinfectants were found stored in close vicinity of final milk products such as paneer and flavoured milk in the same refrigerator.





In view of the nature of the violations identified, the license of the establishment has been suspended.







The task force team also conducted inspections in the Kompally area, Hyderabad, on the same date.





At Malnadu Kitchen, raw meat like chicken, mutton etc was found to be dumped in the refrigerator in an unhygienic manner which can cause contamination. Rodent excreta was found in several places in the storage. The flooring was found to be patchy and littered with food waste in some places. Walls were found to be oily and tiles were found to be broken at some places.







At Train Theme Restaurant, flooring was found to be patchy, and slippery with littering of food waste at several places. Drains were found to be clogged with food waste and stagnant water. Few food articles were found to be stored on the floor in the storage area.







Lastly, at Ulavacharu, expired crushes (3 packs) and Kova (1 pack) and misbranded and expired food articles (139 Goli Soda bottles) worth Rs. 14,936 were found and seized. Vegetables like tomatoes were found in rotten condition. Refrigerators were not maintained in hygienic condition. Drains were found to be clogged and not equipped with insect traps. The grinding area and washing area were found to be very unhygienic. The exhaust was found to be greasy and untidy.







