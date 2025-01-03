The food safety team in Telangana conducted inspections in the Rangareddy district and Kompally area on December 30, 2024, and uncovered multiple food safety violations. State-level task force team conducted inspections in Rangareddy district at M/s All Rich Dairy Pvt Ltd (Swetha Diary), Pasumamula(V), Abdullapurmet(M). Harmful chemicals such as TGV 999 caustic soda (850kg) were found at the location and suspected to be used for adulteration. Multiple label defects were identified on the final products including cross-branding and non-declaration of additives like artificial flavors. Chemicals and disinfectants were found stored in close vicinity of final milk products such as paneer and flavoured milk in the same refrigerator.
In view of the nature of the violations identified, the license of the establishment has been suspended.
State level task force team has conducted inspections in Rangareddy district on 30.12.2024.
𝗠/𝘀 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘆 𝗣𝘃𝘁 𝗟𝘁𝗱 (𝗦𝘄𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗮 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗿𝘆), 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮(𝗩), 𝗔𝗯𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗺𝗲𝘁(𝗠)
* FSSAI License is not displayed at a prominent… pic.twitter.com/XxiUKlqJM8
— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 30, 2024
The task force team also conducted inspections in the Kompally area, Hyderabad, on the same date.
At Malnadu Kitchen, raw meat like chicken, mutton etc was found to be dumped in the refrigerator in an unhygienic manner which can cause contamination. Rodent excreta was found in several places in the storage. The flooring was found to be patchy and littered with food waste in some places. Walls were found to be oily and tiles were found to be broken at some places.
Task force team has conducted inspections in Kompally area on 30.12.2024.
𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗻𝗮𝗱𝘂 𝗞𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗻, 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆
* FSSAI license not displayed at the premises.
*Water analysis reports, Pest Control records, Fostac certificates and Health Records of employees were not… pic.twitter.com/eHr5AxPjpN— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 31, 2024
At Train Theme Restaurant, flooring was found to be patchy, and slippery with littering of food waste at several places. Drains were found to be clogged with food waste and stagnant water. Few food articles were found to be stored on the floor in the storage area.
𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆
30.12.2024
* Flooring was found to be patchy, slippery with littering of food waste at several places.
* Drains were found to be clogged with food waste and stagnant water.
* Refrigerators are not maintained in… pic.twitter.com/duOu51LpcP— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 31, 2024
Lastly, at Ulavacharu, expired crushes (3 packs) and Kova (1 pack) and misbranded and expired food articles (139 Goli Soda bottles) worth Rs. 14,936 were found and seized. Vegetables like tomatoes were found in rotten condition. Refrigerators were not maintained in hygienic condition. Drains were found to be clogged and not equipped with insect traps. The grinding area and washing area were found to be very unhygienic. The exhaust was found to be greasy and untidy.
𝗨𝗹𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘂, 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆
30.12.2024
* FSSAI license not displayed at the premises.
* Water analysis reports, Pest Control records, Fostac certificates and Health Records of employees were not provided.
* Expired Crushes (3 packs) and Kova (1 pack) & Misbranded… pic.twitter.com/F3OCMRFF88— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 31, 2024
Previously, the task force conducted food safety inspections in Gachibowli. Read more details here.
About Jigyasa KakwaniJigyasa finds her solace through writing, a medium she is exploring to make the world more informed and curious with every story published. She is always up for exploring new cuisines, but her heart comes back to the comforting ghar-ka-khana.