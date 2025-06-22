They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it seems like American model Gigi Hadid's daughter also agrees. On June 19, the 30-year-old supermodel gave us a peek into her springtime mornings with her four-year-old daughter. Taking to her Instagram handle, Hadid shared a glimpse into her wholesome mother-daughter bonding. However, what truly stole the show was a hand-written breakfast menu that looked like a cosy cafe playbook, prepared by “Executive Chef: Mama.”





Called “Khai's Breakfast Menu,” the page lists an elaborate spread of options. The menu starts with pancakes which can be served with either sausage or crispy meat. The main dish can also be a plate of eggs that can be paired with bread toast or those same meat options. Next, for sweeter cravings, there are Nutella roll-ups, a creamy bowl of yoghurt or fruit salad, and even bagels with cream cheese. The elaborate handmade breakfast menu also mentions cereal and overnight oats with “Bread with Holland cheese” too. What's more? Khai's breakfast menu also had a separate section for drinks. The options listed are milk, water, orange juice, tea, and smoothies. Moreover, the entire menu has cute doodles made with colourful pens and crayons which makes the menu look like it is straight out of a playbook.

Watch Gigi Hadid's Instagram post below:

Last month, Gigi Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday and shared glimpses of her birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the model posted an Instagram carousel that started with a close-up of her birthday cake. It was decorated with little bumblebees and daisies and had “Happy Birthday Mommy” written on it, which was most likely a surprise by her daughter. In the next few pictures, Gigi was seen blowing out candles on another cake. Moreover, Hadid's birthday also had beautiful cocktails with big clear ice cubes that had “Gigi” written on them. Read all about it here.





We await more foodie updates from Gigi Hadid and her little one!