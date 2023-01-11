We are not even halfway through the month and let's agree, our bank balance is already running low. Thanks to all the house parties (for New Year), end-of-season sale shopping and the expensive gym subscriptions, we have to now manage the monthly expenditure tactfully. And in such a situation, ordering from your favourite cafe and pizzeria seems like a distant dream. A Twitter user recently took to his handle to describe the situation in the most humorous way possible. Identified as Dinesh Bhanot, the person shared how he "actually" sees his favourite brands when he is running out of money. From Subway to Starbucks, he edited the logo of several brands and gave them an interesting makeover.





"How I see brands when I'm out of money," the Twitter user captioned the thread. As per the post, the 'Pizza Hut' logo is changed to 'Peeche Hut', 'Starbucks' logo is changed to 'Savebucks Coffee', 'Subway' logo is changed to 'Sapnay', 'Sagar Ratna' is changed to 'Sabar Rakhna' and more.





Find the Twitter thread below:































Since uploaded, the post has taken the internet by storm and garnered thousands of likes and comments on it. "Creativity ultra max pro," read a comment. Another person wrote, "Love these." A third comment read, "Good job."





Some people also hailed the Twitter user's accuracy, while some commended it as 'quality content'. Some people totally related to the content and said, "Literally me bro."





Another comment read, "I am coming back every 10 minutes to check this thread out...Hilarious." A person wrote, "This thread is elite! Truly amazing creativity."





Could you relate to these logos and the situation? Let us know in the comments below. And if you can create a version of your own, share it with us on social media.