Monsoon 2021 is here and so is the time to enjoy heavy downpour and lush green nature. While the nip in the air brings a respite from the hot summers, it also leads to several seasonal diseases. This is why experts recommend special safety practices to keep up a good health during this season. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared a few food practices that one must follow to enjoy happy and healthy monsoon. The safety tips were posted on FSSAI's official Twitter handle. Read on.
Monsoon Diet Tips: 3 Safe Food Practices Suggested By FSSAI:
Tip 1:
Eat Safe Food:
One must always remember to wash and clean fruits and vegetables properly before cooking. Avoid eating cold food. Instead, cook and reheat it properly before consumption. Finally, the foods must be stored in refrigerator to avoid any contamination.
Tip 2:
Keep Kitchen Clean:
Always remember, keeping your workstation clean is as important as cooking cleaned ingredients. From disinfecting and sanitizing the kitchen surface to washing utensils properly - we must take special care of all the pre and post cooking duties.
Tip 3:
Maintain Personal Hygiene:
Finally, personal hygiene is a must for our overall benefit. It is not only important while cooking, but also helps us prevent from different types of germs and bacteria. Besides washing hands, one must also tie hair properly and cut nails before cooking.
Follow these basic tips and indulge in healthy and safe food practices. Happy Monsoon!
