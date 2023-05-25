Is the milk that we drink pure or is it adulterated? We have often pondered the answer to this question, and now, we may get some clarity. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced that it plans to conduct surveillance solely focused on milk and milk products. In a statement released on May 25, the country's food regulator stated that it would conduct a nationwide survey to curb adulteration of milk and milk products. The pan-India effort will focus on milk and milk products like khoa, chhena, paneer, ghee, butter, curd and ice cream as per the press release. Samples will be collected from both organised and unorganised sectors in all states and Union territories across the country.

So, why did FSSAI pick milk to conduct the nationwide survey? "The rationale behind choosing milk is due to its indispensable role in our food culture either as a fresh fluid or as processed dairy products. Milk contains vital micronutrients and macronutrients. People of every age group include milk or milk products in their daily diet. Changing lifestyle patterns and increasing health consciousness are the key growth drivers for milk and milk products in India," stated FSSAI.

Dairy products will be the focus of this survey by FSSAI. Photo Credit: iStock

FSSAI's objective is to assess the milk and milk products sold in the country for compliance with quality and safety parameters, to identify adulteration hotspots, and devise corrective actions or strategies based on the results and suggest a way forward.

Previously, FSSAI conducted pan-India milk surveys in 2020 and 2022 as well. Milk was tested for pesticide residues, heavy metals and antibiotics. The outcomes of these surveys stated that milk was largely safe for consumption in these states.