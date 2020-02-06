Full-Fat Milk Is Better For Kids Than The Low-Fat One, Says Report

Milk is a good source of calcium, iodine, vitamins A and B12

Many of us can relate to the feeling of mothers forcing us to drink milk against our wishes. This is a common occurrence in every household. As kids, we used to deny drinking milk completely, which after growing up, turned into avoiding full-fat milk and consuming only low-fat kind. A common thought behind not drinking full-fat milk is weight gain. But, did you know that kids who drink full-fat milk are less likely to be obese than those who drank the low-fat kind? A recent report says so. Full-fat milk provides the energy necessary for young children while offering a richer taste.











As per an ANI report, the new-age parents talk about diet, health and put their young ones' health as their primary concern. Although, there may have been an upsurge in milk alternatives and vegan options, experts say when it comes to kids, cow's milk is a must and is best had in its fattiest form. The three primary sources of energy for the young ones are dairy, protein and carbohydrates.











"And, milk is a good source of calcium, iodine, vitamins A and B12, and fat - it's the fat that helps children meet their energy requirements", said Lucy Upton, a specialist pediatric dietician and spokesperson for the Association of UK Dieticians, as per the report. Kids particularly need more energy per pound (or kilo) than adults. "The average two-year-old needs 80 calories per kilogram of weight," she said, highlighting that adults need less than half that amount.







Experts also say that one shouldn't stop consuming dairy unless intolerance or allergy is a genuine issue - something that occurs in 2 percent to 7 percent of children.











A new trend of toddler milk has also created a buzz, widely available and targeting children aged 12 months old to 3 years old. A study also found that between 2006 and 2015, toddler milk sale increased by 2.6 times, from 47 to 121 million ounces, aided in large part by increased advertising.











Health and nutrition experts have long advised against toddler milk because of their added sugar and salt and lower protein content than ordinary cow's milk, which was recently reiterated in a consensus statement released by key US health and nutrition organisations. Upton further said, "Particularly in children under the age of five, we don't recommend skimmed milk."











The team analysed 14 studies that included 20,897 children, comparing children who drank whole milk with ones who drank reduced-fat milk. Canadian researchers found that kids between the ages of one and 18 years old who consumed whole milk were less likely to be obese and heavier. In fact, the odds of them being obese were 39 per cent lower than kids who drank reduced-fat milk.











The report further states that it is important for all to understand that parents should think about the health effects of any food they decide for their children; instead of making decisions on day-to-day basis. Moreover, one must also remember that kids drinking full-fat milk feel fuller that heavier or fat.











