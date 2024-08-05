A post on X (formerly Twitter) shows sections of the same Bengaluru microbrewery reserved for parties from top companies in the city. It has since gone viral, sparking a range of reactions on the social media platform. X user @i_eeshasri shared a photo of a chalkboard put up at Ironhill, a famous microbrewery in Bangalore. The list items reveal that teams from both Google and Deloitte were scheduled to visit on the day, in different parts of the venue. While the Google party was supposed to be held on the 2nd floor, the Deloitte party would take place on the ground floor.





Noting this "Peak Bengaluru" moment, the X user's caption jokingly suggested that this would be an opportunity for someone to land a spot at these sought-after companies. After all, the teams were right there at the same location. She captioned the photo, "Ironhill resume lekar pohoch jaao guys" ["Reach Ironhill with your resume, guys"].

The post has received a lot of interest online. Here are how some X users reacted:





"What great opportunity to network and socialize!"

"This is one of the best places to chill in Bengaluru."

"Poach karne aaraha hun." ["I'm coming to poach".]

"Me joining Ironhill for this."

"HCL/Infosys/Wipro wale kahan party karenge?" {Where will those from HCL/Infosys/Wipro party?"]











