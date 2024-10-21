Virender Sehwag recently celebrated his 67th birthday on Sunday. The former Indian cricketer's family and friends shared special birthday wishes for him on social media platforms. Presenter and host Gaurav Kapur also shared a picture of Virender Sehwag holding a biscoff cheesecake. The creamy dessert seemed to have a buttery crust in the base and a thick layer of cream cheese on top of it. It was decorated with a layer of biscoff cookies. In the caption, Gaurav wrote, “Iss cake ka bhi wahi haal hoga jo gendbaazo ka hua tha. (This cake will also suffer the same fate as the bowlers.)” Take a look:





If Virender Sehwag's biscoff cheesecake evoked your cravings for a sweet treat, here are a few easy cake recipes for you to try at home:

1. Biscoff Cheesecake

Cheesecakes are the ideal dessert for any kind of gathering. This Biscoff cheesecake is rich, creamy, and incredibly decadent. The best part? You don't even need an oven to make it. All you need is your trusty refrigerator. Here is the full recipe.

2. Chocolate Dutch Truffle Cake

This chocolate dutch truffle cake will satisfy your sweet cravings in no time. It features soft and moist chocolate sponge, layered with luscious chocolate ganache. You can make this delicious cake in just under 40 minutes. Read the full recipe here.

3. Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

As the name suggests, this cake is baked upside down. It has pineapple slices at the base, which are then topped with a moist vanilla sponge. After baking, it is flipped upside down. You'll simply love it. Recipe here.

4. Mango Meringue Cake

This cake blends the light and airy texture of meringue with the sweetness of ripe mangoes. Every mouthful of this cake is a taste of summer due to its vivid colours and fruity flavour. Find the recipe here.

5. Red Velvet Cake

This cake has a vibrant red colour, making it quite visually appealing. With a layer of cream cheese icing on top, it is perfect for celebrating any special occasion. Read the full recipe here.