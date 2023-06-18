Geeta Basra jetted off to Zurich - the largest city in Switzerland - with her husband, Harbhajan Singh. And, let us agree the vacation diaries are incomplete without foodie updates. Geeta, on her Instagram Stories, gave us a glimpse of their culinary escapades in Zurich. Surprisingly, it was all desi. In a recent video, the couple, who were accompanied by some friends, can be seen indulging in a dinner at an Indian restaurant. The table has a number of tempting classic Indian dishes. What all did we spot? Matar paneer, pulao, dal makhani, butter naan, gravy chicken, as well as achar (pickle) with a sprinkling of grated ginger. Sounds delectable, right? Along with the mighty spread, they also sipped onto some red wine. What else do we need for a fulfilling dinner?





Take a look at Geeta Basra's dinner with husband and friends:





In case you want to recreate Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh's mighty dinner in Switzerland right in the comfort of your house. No worries, we got it covered for you. We have handpicked our best recipes of all the delicacies spotted on their dining table.

Matar Paneer: It is a popular North Indian dish made with green peas and paneer (cottage cheese). This delicious vegetarian option often served with rice or roti. For the recipe, click here. Vegetable Pulao: Flavourful and aromatic rice dish cooked with a medley of vegetables and fragrant spices. It is a one-pot dish that combines the goodness of vegetables with the delicate flavours of basmati rice. Detailed recipe here. Dal Makhani: A rich and creamy lentil dish that originated from the Indian subcontinent and enjoys a fan base across borders. It is cooked slowly with butter, cream, and aromatic spices. With its velvety texture and indulgent flavours, Dal Makhani is a popular choice for a hearty and satisfying meal. Click here for the recipe. Spicy Creamy Kadai Chicken: Of all the chicken dishes out there, kadhai chicken makes for a finger-licking good experience. Robust flavours and the smoky essence imparted by cooking it in a traditional kadai (wok), kadhai chicken remains a popular choice among chicken lovers. Recipe here. Naan: A traditional Indian flatbread that is widely enjoyed as a staple in Indian cuisine. It is soft, chewy, and slightly charred, with a distinct flavour and texture. Find the recipe here.

Try out these delicious North-Indian recipes today.