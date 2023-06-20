Malaika Arora's love for food needs no special introduction. The diva knows how to satisfy her cravings while keeping that flawless physique intact. In her latest Instagram Stories, Malaika has unveiled the ultimate secret to her wellness wizardry: ABC juice! What's that, you ask? Well, it's a magical elixir that combines the powers of apple, beetroot, and carrot into one lip-smacking potion. Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Malaika also revealed that she adds an everyday spice to give this juice an upgrade. Wondering what it could be? The answer is good old ginger! The actress showed us that we don't have to choose between indulgence and fitness. We can have it all.

Malaika Arora's choice of drink will keep you well-nourished. Below are the recipes for some other healthy juices that you can prepare in your kitchen:

1. Cold Tomato Juice:

A tangy punch that offers a burst of refreshing flavour, this juice quenches your thirst and leaves you feeling rejuvenated on even the hottest of days. With its red hue and revitalising properties, it's the perfect companion to keep you cool and hydrated throughout the summer. Detailed recipe here.

2. Cucumber And Kiwi Juice:

A delicious blend that combines the simplicity of cucumber with the sweetness of kiwi. It delivers a refreshing and hydrating experience with each sip. This juice provides a burst of energy that keeps you active throughout the day. Click here for the recipe.

3. Amla, Ginger and Chia Seeds:

One way to overcome fatigue and give an energy boost to the body during sluggish summers is to consume this amla, ginger, and chia seeds concoction. This refreshing summer drink scores a perfect 10 on the health quotient. Click here for the recipe.

4. Plum-Ginger Juice:

A dynamic fusion that mixes the sweet essence of plums with the zing of ginger. This vibrant combination is a nutritious choice that adds a touch of exotic flair to your day. Recipe here.

5. Cucumber, Kale, Spinach Juice:

A refreshing drink with all the greens that offer a hydrating and nutrient-rich boost. This juice promotes will leave you feeling uplifted with its natural goodness. For the recipe, click here.

Which drink do you start your morning with?

