The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, set to take place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on February 1, 2026, will bring together a wide spectrum of global music industry professionals, performers and guests. As with every edition of the event, the culinary preparations form a significant part of the overall planning. Given the long duration of the ceremony and the steady movement of attendees throughout the venue, concessionaire Levy Restaurants, along with the AEG-owned venue, has created this year's menu to focus on convenience, variety and consistent flavour. The emphasis is firmly on small plates and carefully crafted dishes that can be enjoyed easily during the ceremony, without interrupting the viewing experience.





Latin American Flavours Lead The Menu

Across the arena's premium zones, the culinary team has developed a menu shaped by ingredients and techniques from Mexico and Peru. The opening snack mix reflects this influence with Tajin‑dusted Corn Nuts, lime‑salted popcorn, chilli‑dried mango and Doritos Chile Limon Dinamita.





A more intricate element is the Botana Board, which brings together mole verde, mole rojo and mole negro, along with longaniza sausage, vegetarian chicharron, pork belly chicharron, plantain chips, roasted garlic white bean and fruit escabeche. It serves as a varied, flavour‑dense selection suited for sharing.

Luxury Suites: Compact Plates With Focused Flavour

Guests in the luxury suites will have access to an array of dishes designed for quick, seamless service. Key offerings include:

Tortilla Kabobs with Codigo‑lime marinated chicken, adobada grass‑fed beef, salsa de Jamaica and matcha-pistachio salsa seca.

Duck Carnitas Flatbread topped with Tapatio‑cured egg yolk, fennel curtido, arugula, queso Oaxaca and a date‑balsamic reduction.

Nopales Milanesa Torta featuring crispy pan‑fried cactus leaf, soyrizo nduja and Serrano citrus slaw.

Mezcal‑Braised Beef Short Rib served with fried potato wedges, pickled green tomato, aji amarillo and toasted garlic fried rice.

Crema Cacao, finished with shaved Abuelita chocolate and churro crumbs.

Delta SKY360° Club: Clean, Refined Presentations

The Delta SKY360° Club will serve smaller plates with a strong emphasis on precision and carefully balanced flavours. These include:

"On‑Sen Ramen" Devilled Eggs with char siu bacon, Szechuan chilli crunch and negi gari shoga.

Pressed Bluefin Tuna Crudo, paired with pickled Jimmy Nardello pepper, chives and extra-virgin olive oil.

Post‑Grammys Gala: Late‑Night Plates For After The Show

The City View Terrace will host the Post‑Grammys Gala, where the menu shifts towards hearty, flavour‑rich plates suitable for late‑night dining. Dishes include:

Smoked Salmon Cannoli with chive creme fraiche, salmon roe and everything spice.

Manhattan Chicken Bites in a glaze of bourbon, orange juice and brandied cherry barbecue sauce.

Dirty Martini Fries seasoned with gin-soaked green olives and lemon salt.

Sweet Pea Ravioli with carbonara mousse and crispy guanciale.

Specialty Cocktails Curated For Grammy Night

Bars throughout the venue will serve a selection of cocktails created exclusively for this edition of the awards. Among them are:

Wild Flower, featuring Monkey 47 gin, herbal liqueur, yuzu, pear puree, tonic and a floral garnish.

Chocolate & Orange Manhattan, composed of whiskey, orange liqueur, coffee liqueur, chocolate bitters and sweet vermouth, finished with a chocolate-dipped dehydrated orange.

GRAMMY 68, a combination of Perrier-Jouet Champagne and blood orange caviar.

Additional themed cocktails incorporate elements such as strawberry, citrus and smoked corn.

Large-Scale Food Operations And Sustainability Measures

The arena is expected to serve more than 272 kg of short ribs, 15,000 shrimp, 12,000 pieces of sushi, and over 2,000 glasses of Champagne throughout the night. A 290-kg block of cheese will be carved into musical motifs for the occasion, with all carved portions repurposed into grilled cheese sandwiches.





As part of a continued sustainability initiative, unused food from the event will be collected and redistributed through Musically Fed, a nonprofit organization that helps redirect prepared meals to communities experiencing food insecurity in the Los Angeles area.