Renowned French-Swiss chocolatier Amaury Guichon has once again left us in awe with his latest creation. The pastry chef, known for his breathtaking chocolate sculptures, made a giant croissant this time and shared a video on Instagram demonstrating the process of making this flaky delight. The video takes us through the chef's method of mixing and kneading the dough to layering and rolling it out to perfection. Guichon begins by combining flour, milk, sourdough and other essential ingredients, mixing them thoroughly by hand and then with spatulas. He then adds butter cubes and mixes the dough again, letting it rest before rolling it out into thin sheets.

Next, we see Amaury Guichon create a chocolate-flavoured dough, following the same process as before. He then layers the chocolate dough on top of the regular dough, rolling it out into an even thinner sheet. With expert precision, he cuts the sheet into a long triangle and rolls it up into a croissant shape.

After letting the dough rest, Guichon pops the giant croissant into the oven, and once cooked, sprinkles it with a dusting of sugar powder. The final touch is a quick blast with a flame torch, giving the croissant a stunning glazed finish. The result is a truly show-stopping giant croissant, almost too beautiful to eat. Almost.

Also Read: Viral Video: Pastry Chef Creates Stunning Chocolate F1 Racing Car, Amazes Internet

Take a look here:

Also Read: Watch: Pastry Chef Builds A Huge Chocolate Train; Internet Names Him 'Willy Wonka In Real Life'

The internet is once again amazed by this creation and the video has been viewed 17.9 million times.

A user commented, “Is there anything you can not do geez.”

Another wrote, “When you thought that he only made chocolates, he comes and makes croissants too! Yummmm.”

“Elegance and sensuality, a beautiful combination,” a comment read.

Many were in disbelief. “I need the bloopers cause there's no way you're this perfect.”

This user wanted a taste and could “live my life eating only croissants.”

What do you think of this giant croissant? Would you eat it? Let us know in the comments below.