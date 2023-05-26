Weird food combinations have often left the internet disappointed. There are various recipes on the internet, which have given an out-of-the-box spin to traditional preparations. Be it biryani with mayonnaise, instant noodles with chocolate spread, strawberry pizza, or chips with dal chawal - there is no dearth instances to check out on social media. If you thought you have seen enough of these food combinations, then let us tell you, it's not done yet. We recently came across another such food combination that has taken the social media by storm. It's gulab jamun with dahi and people have already termed it as the “worst combination ever made.”

You must have tried the popular rabri jalebi, or even gulab jamun with rabri, but serving gulab jamun with curd has definitely left the internet scratching their head. Food blogger Gaurav Wasan shared a video on his Instagram handle, which opens to a stall vendor serving a big scoop of curd alongside a delicious-looking gulab jamun. “Yeah humare yaha ki second famous dish hai (this is the second famous dish of our shop),” he said. Gaurav reveals that the platter of one gulab jamun, and a scoop of curd costs Rs. 50.

“Will you ever try this combination,” read the caption of the post, which has so far clocked over eight lakh views.

Watch the video here:

People also reacted strongly to the post, with a user saying, “Worst combination ever made.” Another wrote, “Thoda namak bhi chidak dete (you could have sprinkled some salt too).”

One of the Instagram users even termed the gulab jamun and curd combination “unhygenic” as “oil with curd is harmful.”

“Zeher hi peela do…(give me poison instead),” an individual reacted.

If given a choice, would you want to try these gulab jamun combinations? Let us know in the comments below.