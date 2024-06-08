Happy Birthday to our favourite foodie, Shilpa Shetty. From her love for street food to spending foodilicious moments with her kids and relishing desi meals, Shilpa never forgets to post about her food adventures. On this special day, let's take a quick flashback into some of Shilpa Shetty's most delightful foodie shenanigans. Not too long ago, the actress shared a video featuring a montage of her "Sunday Binge" moments. In the first clip, Shilpa is seen enjoying jalebis, with dhokla and other snacks also visible on her table. Another clip shows her with a plate full of jalebis. Then, the star moves on to eating mangoes, cakes and rasgullas. In the following scenes, she indulges in besan ki barfi, a chocolatey dessert, halwa, and more. It's clear that if anyone knows how to celebrate a cheat day, it's Shilpa Shetty. The text with the video says, "Mere Sunday ka Funda: Bingeeeee."

Before that, Shilpa Shetty posted a sneak peek of her lunch during a shoot. When told that lunch would be in 45 minutes, Shilpa excitedly listed what she wanted: “I have to have the bonda vada. I have to have the rava dosa. I have to have sambar. I have to have the curd rice, and I have to have the crispy idli, and maybe the paniyaram.” She didn't stop there, adding, “And if there is a kulfi, I might have kulfi.” When someone mentioned paan, she enthusiastically replied, “I will have the paan.” Then, she noticed someone filming her and laughed. The girl next to her commented, “This is after one lunch. Already one lunch is done and two breakfasts.” A few minutes later, we see Shilpa's almost done with her lunch. Towards the end, the actress enjoys her kulfi and then the paan.

In December, to celebrate Christmas, Shilpa Shetty travelled to Goa and shared her food adventures with her Instagram followers. One highlight was a cup of delicious hot chocolate, topped with a generous amount of chocolate powder. The next slide was even more tempting, loaded with sweet treats. It featured a plate of chocolate eclairs, a chocolate fudge pastry, and what appeared to be cinnamon rolls topped with cream cheese and caramel. Sharing these pictures, Shilpa added a few hashtags: "Hot chocolate," "Goa diaries," and "Christmas binge." Full story here.

During her trip to Udaipur, Shilpa Shetty took us through the traditional method of churning buttermilk, sharing two videos on her Instagram stories. In the first clip, she's learning about the process and turning buttermilk into butter. A man explains that constant churning is crucial, as stopping midway causes the butter to melt and mix back into the chaas. The next video shows Shilpa actively churning the buttermilk herself. Impressed by the effort required, she mentions it as a great arm exercise and calls her daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, to witness it up close. Shilpa shared the video with the text, “Art of Chaas.” Read the full story here.

Previously, Shilpa Shetty dropped an Instagram video featuring a mouthwatering “Mevar Thali” on her Instagram stories. Her meal included a pair of rotis, rice and assorted flavoured papads. The vegetable dishes featured turmeric-infused sabzi, curry, bathuwa ki saag, soybean keema, gobi pakodas in curry, matar pulao, hare ghaas ki roti, makki ki roti and fulka. Click here to read in detail.

Just like us, do you also wait for Shilpa Shetty's foodie posts?