Being a globetrotter with a big foodie heart is the ultimate combination. Do you know who possesses this deadly quality? Shilpa Shetty Kundra. We have always been fans of Shilpa's gastronomical adventures. Lately, the actress's social media has completely hooked us. Why? Well, while we were still trying to soak in all her foodie trails from Udaipur, Shilpa has now jetted off to Goa, where she is truly living the winter dreams. On Wednesday, the actress dropped a couple of Instagram Stories, sharing a sneak peek of her foodie indulgences on Christmas.

In the first frame, we could see a cup full of delicious hot chocolate. The hot drink was served with a generous amount of chocolate powder. However, we have a soft spot for the next slide. It came loaded with sweet treats. We could see a plate of chocolate éclairs placed next to a chocolate fudge pastry and what looked like cinnamon rolls topped with cream cheese and caramel. Sharing the pictures, the actress added a few hashtags: "Hot chocolate," "Goa diaries," and "Christmas binge." Take a look at her post here:

If Shilpa Shetty's latest Instagram entry left you craving sweet treats, look no further. Our easy-peasy recipes have got you covered.

1. Hot Chocolate

Let's confess! We all have a soft spot for hot chocolate. But it might be a bit intimidating to prepare thick café-style hot chocolate at home. Try this recipe, and all your dilemmas will end this instant. Recipe here.

2. Dark Chocolate Coffee

We all know that nothing beats the snug feeling of warm coffee traveling down the throat during winter. We bring an amazing fusion for all the coffee lovers out there. In just 15 minutes, you can prepare dark chocolate coffee. Take a look at the recipe here.

3. Masala Hot Chocolate

How is it possible that we don't give a desi twist to this drink? Presenting masala hot chocolate. It is delicious, healthy, and can be prepared in just 10 minutes. Click here for the recipe.

4. Chocolate Éclairs

Éclairs are everyone's favourite. This elongated pastry dipped in chocolate syrup has the power to lift your mood. Are you craving it already? Here is an easy-peasy recipe for you to try.

5. Cinnamon Rolls

Believe it or not, winter is incomplete if you haven't taken a bite of soft, warm cinnamon rolls. Bonus: We made them healthy. Hurry up and check out the full recipe here.