An agricultural economics graduate from Visakhapatnam has turned an investment of Rs 50,000 into a growing millet-based food business. Chittem Sudheer's startup, Vasena Poli, focuses on millet idlis and other healthier food options.





Sudheer started his business with an objective of making nutritious traditional foods more accessible. Over time, the venture gained customers and expanded its operations. The business now reportedly earns around Rs 7.5 lakh in monthly revenue.





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Sudheer's journey first came into the spotlight on the internet in 2021. At the time, former VP M. Venkaiah Naidu posted about his unique Idlis on X, leading to significant buzz about his business model.





During a trip to the city, Naidu made a stop at Sudheer's stall for breakfast and praised his impressive idea.

According to an earlier report from DNA India, he started his business in 2018 with an investment of Rs 50,000. Vasana Poli, located in MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam, is now a local landmark for healthy breakfast.





Customers line up at his stall as early as 6:30 am every day. One of the unique selling points of Sudheer's idlis is that they are not only made with millets but also steamed in vistaraku leaves, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.





The idlis are made using a blend of eight types of millets and are served with chutneys made from vegetables like gourd, ginger, and carrot. Sudhir's innovative approach has made these idlis a popular choice for health-conscious consumers.





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For his business, Sudheer sources approximately 700 kg of millets every month. For this, he approaches tribal farmers in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts. Reports also mentioned that he reportedly pays those farmers above the market rate, helping them sustain their business and promoting the use of indigenous products.