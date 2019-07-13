Protein-Rich Foods: Include These High Protein Vegan Foods In Your Weight Loss Diet

There are a few plant foods that contain significantly more protein than others.

Veganism is gaining steam all around the world. Vegans follow a plant-based diet that shuns meat and meat products, dairy and dairy products, as well as all refined and processed foods. A common concern of many people who follow vegan diet is that they might lack sufficient protein. However, many health experts and nutritionists agree that a well-planned vegan diet can provide you with all the nutrients you need. That being said, there are a few plant foods that contain significantly more protein than others. And higher-protein diets can promote muscle strength, satiety and weight loss. Here is a list of protein-rich vegan foods that you may include in your daily diet.





Weight Loss: Vegan Sources Of Protein Foods

1. Quinoa

Quinoa is one of the healthiest and most versatile ingredients that can be used to make interesting dishes. The grain is brimming with nutrients that will make you want to include it in your diet. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing House, "easily digestible quinoa is a complete source of protein and a good source of anti-inflammatory, mono- unsaturated and omega-3 fatty acids." A heart healthy grain, it is known to reduce 'unhealthy' cholesterol and contains high levels of antioxidants. Try these interesting quinoa-based recipes at home.

2. Tofu

Tofu is a versatile, vegan substitute for cottage cheese, made by coagulating soy milk. Resembling its dairy counterpart - paneer, tofu is known to have originated in ancient China around 2000 years ago. Tofu is an excellent source of amino acids, calcium and iron. Low on calories and rich in protein, tofu is a valuable food for vegans. Besides being rich with micronutrients, some studies suggest that it also helps in reducing bad cholesterol (LDL) too. Here is a list of 11 delicious tofu recipes.





3. Seeds

Seeds form a significant part of everyday diet for most of us. From consuming a fistful of them as a mid-day snack or sprinkling them over your favourite dessert, they provide the right amount of crunchiness to every meal. They maybe tiny but are a treasure trove of many health benefits. Seeds like sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, chia seeds and hemp seeds are an excellent source of vegan protein. But that's not it, these crunchy delights are packed with healthy fats, monounsaturated fatty acids, dietary fibre and phytochemicals, all of which is food for weight loss.





4. Lentils

Lentils are a treasure-trove of various essential nutrients. They are packed with protein and contain good amounts of fibre. They may also help reduce the risk of various diseases. They are used in a variety of dishes, ranging from fresh salads to hearty soups and spicy dals. Here's a list of lentils that you may add to your weight loss diet.





Include these protein-rich vegan foods to your diet and see the results yourself!










