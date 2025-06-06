We have all been there. You hand over your drink to someone, saying, “Just one sip,” and suddenly… half of its gone. That's exactly what happened when Varun Dhawan generously offered Kriti Sanon a sip of his chocolate shake, only to watch her gulp down half the glass like it was nothing. The best part? Her own drink was untouched. In a fun reel shared by the duo on Instagram, Kriti and Varun, who previously starred together in Dilwale and Bhediya, are seen chilling with drinks in hand.

In the video, Varun holds a thick, indulgent chocolate shake. Kriti, on the other hand, sips calmly on what appears to be a trendy green matcha beverage. Everything seems peaceful... until the reel cuts to the text, “What she means when she says one sip.” The moment Varun lets her take a taste, she gulps it down like she's been waiting all day for it. The camera pans to Varun, looking betrayed. The face he pulls? Comedy gold. They captioned the video with, “Matcha is cool. But Chocolate is everything! Who can relate to that?” Naturally, the internet had thoughts.

Watch the full video below:

Matcha has been having a serious moment lately. From artisanal cafes in Delhi and Mumbai to gym bags of fitness enthusiasts and even celebrity kitchens, it's become the green gold of the wellness world. Packed with antioxidants and praised for its calming energy boost, matcha is now the drink of choice for many health-conscious celebs. You'll find it in lattes, desserts, skincare and even workout smoothies. But despite the hype and aesthetic vibes, when it comes to pure indulgence, a good old chocolate shake still rules the throne. It's comfort in a cup - nostalgic, rich and impossible to resist. And this reel just proved that not even matcha can compete when chocolate enters the scene.

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments.

One joked, “Mam's one sip = half of a glass.”

Another laughed, “The caption is so apt.”

The reel even sparked a dose of Bollywood humour with comments like, “Daya and Jethalal in Bollywood.”

Several fans also cheered on the duo, saying, “Aur Bhediya and Diwale team,” while one observant user pointed out the imbalance, “Everyone said a justice for VD but no one asked that Kriti to have a small sip.” Another added, “Hehe, justice for Varun.”

So tell us - are you team matcha, or are you standing by chocolate till the end?