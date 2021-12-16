Kareena Kapoor was recently diagnosed with COVID and is currently undergoing home quarantine. Isolating oneself and remaining alone in this manner could be difficult. But her friend, producer Rhea Kapoor, knows exactly how to brighten Kareena's spirits. Rhea sent Kareena some drool-worthy chocolates, which she shared on Instagram Stories. Kareena's face must have lit up with delight at the sight of those delectable chocolates. We can see from the video that the chocolates have nuts and look very yummy. “Always cheering me up,” wrote Kareena and tagged Rhea and her mother, Sunita Kapoor.

Seems like Kareena Kapoor has a weakness for cakes and indulges in them from time to time. The nicest part about her indulgences is that she tells her fans about them on social media. We saw her bite into a wonderful dessert that was also healthy a few days ago. She posted a picture of the cake an Instagram Stories and added the word “divine” to express her feelings. The decadent chocolate flavoured cake was topped with chocolate ganache. How do we know it was healthy? Well, find out here.

On another occasion, Kareena Kapoor had dedicated an Instagram Stories to chocolates, and it made us nostalgic. She shared a picture of ‘Nutties' with her online family. We do have some fond memories with the nutty chocolaty candy, right? Kareena captioned the image, “Reliving my childhood ufff...yumm”, and we couldn't agree more. She also added various stickers including that of candy, chocolate, hearts, and ‘sugar rush'. Find out more about it here.





Though you would find Kareena Kapoor trying a variety of food, her love for sweets is special. Once, she penned a heartfelt note to a cake and we could relate to her sentiments. She shared a photo of a half-eaten cake and wrote, “Roses are red, violets are blue, I'm having cake and so must you.” See the photo of Kareena's cake and note here.





On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. It co-stars Aamir Khan and is slated to release in April 2022.