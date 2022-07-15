It is one thing to say we are following a diet, and a completely different thing to follow it. Sugary and processed foods are mostly restricted for dieters, who are asked by experts to eat more whole grains and vegetables. However, the temptation to eat restricted foods is quite real. If you have been facing a similar dilemma, we have got just what you need. A blogger on Instagram shared a hilarious life hack to follow our diet without cheating and trust us; it will leave you in splits. Take a look at the full video here:

The video was shared by blogger and model Avantika Hundaal on Instagram Reels. The clip has received immense appreciation online, garnering over 440k views and 18k likes. "Diet is tough, so are we," she wrote in the caption.





In the video, the blogger added the header text, "Life hack for a diet." In one hand, she had a piece of Broccoli and in another, a Kitkat chocolate. What she did was that she took a whiff of the aroma of the chocolate and quickly fed herself some Broccoli. The ideas were to just use the smell to trick ourselves into eating healthy. She repeated this process multiple times to resist the temptation of bingeing on the chocolate and actually eating something healthy instead.





(Also Read: 4 Expert-Recommended Ways To Subdue Junk Food Cravings)

It is quite difficult to resist cravings on a diet, which is why this trick was actually helpful!

The hilarious life hack was a hit with people who were on a diet. "Waaaah what an idea sir jee. Thank you," wrote one user while another said, "Seriously noted this one!" Others said they would surely try this trick to avoid cheating on their diet.





What did you think of the funny hack to avoid cheating on your diet? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, if you are planning to embark on any diet, it is always a good idea to consult a qualified medical practitioner or nutritionist.