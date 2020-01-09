Ice Cream Lovers, Here’s The List Of The Best Ice Cream Parlours In The World!

Highlights Big 7 Travel brings your a list of 50 best ice cream parlours in world

Cape Town's Unframed Ice Cream tops the list

Licc and Bang Bang Ice Cream made it to second and third spot

'I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream'- yes, in whichever state we are or whatever age we are of, ice cream always brings a huge smile on our faces. Be it a gelato or an ice candy, ice cream never turns boring. Now just imagine if you get to know about the best ice-cream parlours in the world. Yes, here we are to fulfill your dream! Big 7 Travel, a webloid, has recently published a list of 50 best ice-cream parlours in the world and Cape Town's 'Unframed Ice Cream' parlour has topped the list. 'Unframed Ice Cream' is rather the only parlour from Africa, which featured on the list.





Here we share with you some information about the best three ice cream parlours in the world.





1. Unframed Ice Cream:





As per Big 7 Travel, Unframed is an artisanal ice cream maker, which means they make the ice creams from scratch. This makes their ice creams healthy and sustainable. Add-on to it is the availability of vegan flavours.





2. Licc:





Licc from York in United Kingdom came at the second place. This parlour has a range of 150 flavours and comes up with new flavours all the time. Their 24-flavour display freezer is permanently stocked with flavours that range from whole fruit spectrum, classic nut varieties, rich chocolates to the very popular bubble gum and jelly bean.





3. Bang Bang Ice Cream and Bakery:





This ice cream parlour from Toronto in Canada stood third in the list. As per Big 7 Travel, Bang Bang Ice Cream brings great deal of creativity to serving ice cream in Toronto.





Now, if you are a crazy ice cream addict, then book your tickets and visit these places to enjoy the best ice creams of the world.







