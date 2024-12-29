Few things are as satisfying as sipping a cup of hot chocolate during winter. With its smooth and velvety texture, it's a beverage that can make anyone weak in the knees. It makes for the perfect companion on cosy days when you simply want to curl up in bed. However, as much as we love hot chocolate, it's important to remember that it can be high in calories. Hot chocolate typically contains a generous amount of sugar, which can quickly add up. If you're trying to lose weight, having hot chocolate may not be the best idea. But hey, doesn't that feel a little unfair? Imagine if you could enjoy your favourite hot chocolate with zero guilt. Wouldn't that be an amazing feeling? Here's a delicious yet healthy hot chocolate recipe that you can indulge in guilt-free this winter.

Healthy Hot Chocolate Recipe | How To Make Hot Chocolate At Home

The recipe for this healthy hot chocolate was shared by MasterChef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram handle. Add dates and oats to a bowl of lukewarm milk and let them soak for about 10-15 minutes. Then, transfer the mixture to a blender and blend until it forms a smooth paste. You may add more milk if required. Once done, transfer the paste to a pan and add cocoa powder, a pinch of pink salt, and dark chocolate. Allow the mixture to boil while stirring occasionally. Serve hot and enjoy your healthy version of hot chocolate.

Watch the complete recipe video below:

What Types Of Dates Are Best For Making This Hot Chocolate?

The market is filled with various varieties of dates, and it can be quite confusing to decide which one to choose. Neha recommends Medjool dates above all others. They offer the richest flavour and are often considered to be the highest quality.

How To Ensure Hot Chocolate Turns Out Perfectly Smooth?

The last thing you'd want when making hot chocolate is a lumpy texture. For the best results, make sure to stir the milk continuously after adding the dark chocolate. This will ensure even blending, giving you the perfectly smooth texture you desire.

Will you give this healthy hot chocolate recipe a try? Tell us in the comments section below!