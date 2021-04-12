Cricketers Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu are trailblazers on the field, but did you know about their exploits in the kitchen? The proof of this is on the Instagram page of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). One of their recent photos is dedicated to the chef avatars of Raina and Rayudu. Wearing a T-shirt and an apron, Raina looked every bit the chef as he worked intently on a dish. In the second photo, Rayudu is seen happy to be cooking as a few chefs look on. Tagging Raina and Rayudu, CSK wrote, "Enna Samayalo (What a recipe)...A special treat with #Yellove added to taste! #WhistlePodu."

The caption is inspired by the hit Tamil song, Enna Samayalo, which revolves around food. The track is from South superstar Kamal Haasan's film Unnal Mudiyum Thambi (You can do it, brother). Take a look:

(Also Read: This Crispy Macaroni Can Be A Perfect Snack To Chomp On While Enjoying The Game)

Fans seemed eager to know what was cooking as several staple spices, including star anise and cinnamon, can be spotted in both photos. Soon enough, CSK broke the suspense by sharing a detailed video of what the two were working on. It was good old biryani! While Ambati Rayudu was in charge of marinating the meat, Suresh Raina was the final word for all the condiment measurements.

The two also made sure to taste the final dish before serving it to their friends and family. The biryani seemed to be a huge hit, with teammate Robin Uthappa making a face to show that he was clearly impressed.

The video was captioned, "Food, fun and friends!EP 4- Anbuden diaries serves all of the pride's tasty feasts that were cooked with a sprinkle of #Yellove #WhistlePodu." Take a look.

(Also Read: Suresh Raina's Son Rio Turns One, See Pics Of Delicious 3-Tier Birthday Cake)

While fans were overjoyed, they enquired about CSK captain MS Dhoni who was missing from the video. What did you think about the cooking video? Tell us in the comments below.