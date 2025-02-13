Eggs are one of the best sources of protein, loaded with essential amino acids that help build muscle, repair tissues and boost overall health. But can eating a massive amount of eggs have the same effect as steroids? One fitness enthusiast from Tokyo, Japan, decided to find out in the most extreme way possible, by consuming 1,000 eggs in just one month. Joseph Everett, who follows a general fitness routine, set out to test whether eating 30 eggs a day could significantly impact his strength, muscle mass and overall health. His diet included omelettes, egg smoothies and even raw eggs mixed with rice.

To track his progress, he combined this egg-heavy diet with weightlifting and closely monitored his performance in squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and other lifts. The results were shocking. In just a month, Everett gained 6kg of muscle and increased his lifting capacity by 20kg. Despite concerns about cholesterol, his blood tests revealed unexpected findings. His bad cholesterol levels barely changed, while his good cholesterol actually increased, helping to clear harmful fats from his bloodstream. Even his triglyceride levels, which are linked to heart disease, showed a decline.

But the experiment wasn't without its downsides. After consuming raw eggs for several days, Everett experienced digestive discomfort. He later found out that trypsin inhibitors in raw egg whites were likely causing the issue. Once he switched back to cooked eggs, the symptoms disappeared.

"The basic error was to change two things at the same time. It would have been way more informative to see what your regular training regiment combined with the egg diet would have yielded. The switch from Crossfit to a sport that at its core has the goal to make stronger/bigger would have resulted in muscular gains with almost any diet," wrote a person in the comments section of the video.

"As someone who eats 7-8 eggs a day, I can say that the origin of the eggs has an impact on the body. I was previously eating eggs from the grocery store and I had dandruff, was farting and congested sinuses. I am buying my eggs from a local small-scale producer, everything has cleared up and I am fine. Egg quality is highly correlated to what the hen eats," commented another one.

Health experts agree that eggs are a nutrient-dense food packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals. While Everett's approach was extreme, research supports moderate egg consumption as part of a balanced diet without negatively affecting heart health.

So, do eggs really work as well as steroids? That's still up for debate. While Everett isn't entirely convinced, he hasn't ruled out trying the experiment again in the future.