Breakfast is the first meal of the day and quite an essential one to determine our energy for the rest of the day. However, not many know that the power of our breakfast is not just limited to our energy, but our skin health as well. If you want clear skin that is soft, supple and healthy, your choice of breakfast can play a vital role. So what should we eat in the morning for glowing skin? Here is a simple, delicious and skin-healthy porridge recipe shared by popular dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting on her YouTube channel.





This porridge is easy to make and is packed with delicious ingredients that are some of the best foods for young and healthy skin. The recipe includes not just one or two, but nine nourishing foods for your skin. Let's learn how to make this breakfast dish.





Also Read:What Is 'Carrotmaxxing' And Why Is It Trending? All You Need To Know

How To Make Dermatologist-Recommended Breakfast For Glowing Skin | 'Skin Food Porridge' Recipe

First, take a pan and add some oats to it. Follow this by adding soaked chia seeds and some almond milk. Cook the oats for a few minutes. Now move the oatmeal to a bowl, sprinkle some cinnamon powder and top it with walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds. Finish with some delicious, colourful berries. Enjoy this filling and delicious porridge with lots of interesting flavours and textures. Watch the recipe video here.





Also Read:5 Things You Need To Be Aware Of If You Are Planning To Quit Sugar

Here Is How Each Of The 9 Ingredient In This Breakfast Benefit Your Skin:

Oats are packed with fibre and essential nutrients that nourish your skin. Chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, that help combat skin inflammation, irritation and also prevent wrinkles and fine lines. Almond milk is a fantastic source of vitamin E which improves skin elasticity and protects the skin from harmful elements of sun exposure. Cinnamon powder is a rich source of antioxidants that help maintain healthy and younger-looking skin. Walnuts are an incredible source of essential fatty acids. Almonds are rich in protein and zinc which is great for the skin. Pumpkin seeds contain squalene and Vitamin E, which can help protect your skin from sun damage. These seeds are also a great source of zinc, which can help prevent breakouts and promote collagen production. Sunflower seeds can work wonders for your skin as they are packed with vitamin E, selenium and zinc. Fatty acids like linolenic, oleic and palmitic acids are found in sunflower seeds, which can boost collagen production. Berries are full of powerful antioxidants which neutralise free radicals and help prevent the signs of ageing.

Include this breakfast in your daily diet and reap the skin health benefits of all these powerful and tasty ingredients.