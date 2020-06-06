SEARCH
  • News
  • Hot Chocolate To Truffle Risotto: All That Bhumi Pednekar Ate In A Day (See Pics Inside)

Hot Chocolate To Truffle Risotto: All That Bhumi Pednekar Ate In A Day (See Pics Inside)

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share snippets of her delicious meals through the day, beginning with breakfast and going all the way to lunch.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: June 06, 2020 17:39 IST

Reddit
Hot Chocolate To Truffle Risotto: All That Bhumi Pednekar Ate In A Day (See Pics Inside)

Bhumi Pednekar is giving us serious quarantine cooking goals.

Highlights
  • Bhumi Pednekar is giving us serious lockdown cooking goals
  • The actress whipped up a delicious breakfast and lunch
  • See the pics which she shared on her Instagram stories

Bhumi Pednekar has been actively campaigning for environmental causes, such as climate change. The 'Climate Warrior' has also released her own set of Instagram stickers for the cause. Apart from her work, she is also known to be a fitness and food enthusiast. Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share snippets of her delicious meals through the day, beginning from breakfast and going all the way to lunch. She started her day with a delicious hot chocolate which went perfectly with the rainy, sultry weather. Take a look:

vm2eo8v8

(Also Read: )

After this, she fulfilled her 'breakfast duty' by making a wholesome and satiating millet porridge with almond milk. Bhumi Pednekar shared Instagram stories of her cooking the healthy gluten-free, milk-free breakfast meal. She paired the preparation with chopped peaches, and a drizzle of what seemed to be honey, on top. Check it out:

cs5hh6q8

That's not all there was to Bhumi Pednekar's foodie sojourns. She and her sister Samisha Pednekar decided to treat themselves to a delicious homemade lunch. The duo whipped up a luscious mushroom-truffle risotto complete with ingredients such as juicy tomatoes and fresh herbs such as thyme. Bhumi and Samisha paired their Risotto with a crunchy green veggie salad and a serving of white wine to go with it! Take a look at the Instagram stories:

rbuirvl8
br5j9i8
ncjkhv8

(Also Read: )

What a wonderful way to spend a day at home! The foodies in us rejoiced at the sight of such good food, and that too all made at home. If you needed any more quarantine cooking goals, look no further. We hope to see more such glimpses from Bhumi Pednekar's delicious foodie diaries.

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Bhumi PednekarHomemade FoodHot Chocolate
Malaika Arora Finds Happiness In This Pav Dish - Can You Guess What It Is?
Malaika Arora Finds Happiness In This Pav Dish - Can You Guess What It Is?
Viral Baking Hack: How To Soften Butter From Fridge Without Melting
Viral Baking Hack: How To Soften Butter From Fridge Without Melting

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com