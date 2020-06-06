Hot Chocolate To Truffle Risotto: All That Bhumi Pednekar Ate In A Day (See Pics Inside)

Bhumi Pednekar is giving us serious quarantine cooking goals.

Bhumi Pednekar has been actively campaigning for environmental causes, such as climate change. The 'Climate Warrior' has also released her own set of Instagram stickers for the cause. Apart from her work, she is also known to be a fitness and food enthusiast. Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share snippets of her delicious meals through the day, beginning from breakfast and going all the way to lunch. She started her day with a delicious hot chocolate which went perfectly with the rainy, sultry weather. Take a look:





After this, she fulfilled her 'breakfast duty' by making a wholesome and satiating millet porridge with almond milk. Bhumi Pednekar shared Instagram stories of her cooking the healthy gluten-free, milk-free breakfast meal. She paired the preparation with chopped peaches, and a drizzle of what seemed to be honey, on top. Check it out:

That's not all there was to Bhumi Pednekar's foodie sojourns. She and her sister Samisha Pednekar decided to treat themselves to a delicious homemade lunch. The duo whipped up a luscious mushroom-truffle risotto complete with ingredients such as juicy tomatoes and fresh herbs such as thyme. Bhumi and Samisha paired their Risotto with a crunchy green veggie salad and a serving of white wine to go with it! Take a look at the Instagram stories:





What a wonderful way to spend a day at home! The foodies in us rejoiced at the sight of such good food, and that too all made at home. If you needed any more quarantine cooking goals, look no further. We hope to see more such glimpses from Bhumi Pednekar's delicious foodie diaries.







