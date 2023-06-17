Tea is not just a beverage. It is our early morning friend. Don't we agree? Well, you are not alone. Actress Ananya Panday shares a similar sentiment. The actress managed to take some time off from her busy schedule to indulge in “chai and charcha” with her grandmother. How cute, Ananya. The actress has dropped a fun Boomerang on her Instagram Stories. While sharing the post, Ananya Panday added the text that read, “Chai and charcha with Nani”.

Honestly, it's hard to find a good substitute for a steamy cup of tea. But summer surely calls for something cold that could quench your thirst on the go or the one that you could serve your guests. No, it doesn't always have to be normal iced tea. So to make your weekend more interesting, we have pulled together a few tea recipes but with a twist. And the best part is that you don't have to go to a cafe to relish it. Let's dive deep into the world of tea:

Here're 5 Unique Tea Recipes For Summer:

1. Mango Bubble Tea Recipe

We have officially entered the season of mangoes. So presenting your mango bubble tea. It's hard to find something as refreshing as this one. It is prepared with mango puree, tea and tapioca. What are you waiting for? Click here for the recipe.

2. Mango Ice Tea

This summer let's make full use of mangoes. And what could be better than beating the heat with delicious and refreshing mango iced tea? Honestly, this will set up your tea game folks. Recipe here.

3. Chamomile and Lavender Tea

If you are someone who is looking for something soothing in the evening, after the hustle and bustle of the entire day, then chamomile and lavender tea is just the right thing for you. This combination is the most trusted home remedy for insomnia. Take a look at the recipe here.

4. Turmeric Milk Tea

This is the healthiest version of your regular tea. And honestly, it's the makeover for your regular milk tea. The great thing about this one is that it only takes 10 minutes to be prepared. Here is the recipe.

5. Banana Tea

We can bet on it that you haven't heard about this one before. But it might sound surprising that it is a magical sleep-inducing potion. Quickly click here for the recipe.