When it's Sunday, you know the food is going to be special. After surviving the week, we all deserve to indulge in delicious delicacies. Now, nothing beats the comfort that some home-cooked food offers - whether it is a plate full of rajma chawal, chicken curry or dal pakwan. For many of us, getting to eat wholesome food with the family on Sunday is a luxury that cannot be traded for anything else. It seems Anshula Kapoor too believes in this she was seen enjoying dal pakwan among other dishes this Sunday.

Anshula Kapoor shared glimpses of her family lunch on Instagram Stories where we could see a few scrumptious dishes including dal pakwan, rice, and rajma, along with some chutneys. “Dal pakwan Sunday,” she wrote.

It seems Anshula started craving some dessert after the meal as she enquired about a place where she could get the best banoffee pie. “Mumbai peeps help me! Plsssss share name of the baker/insta handles or contact info of the best banoffee pie you have had in the city,” the text read.

Of course, this wasn't the first time we have seen Anshula preferring desi food over any other fancy cuisine. Last month, she gave a desi twist to Thai-style raw papaya salad and shared a photo of it with us. “Desi style raw papaya salad on the go,” she wrote. For dinner too, Anshula opted for the classic Indian combo of dal chawal and paneer butter masala. “IDK why I've documented almost all my meals here today, but there you have it. Dinner was (heart eye emojis),” the caption read. Before this, Anshula expressed her love for okra or bhindi and asked, “Can you also have bhindi every day? Or is it just me” She also posted a photo of a plate loaded with bhindi and some delicious-looking curry and rice.

What is your go-to comfort meal on Sundays?