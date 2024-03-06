Have you ever wondered what fashion in food might look like? Well, you can now experience it all in Thailand. Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton, with Michelin-star chef Gaggan Anand, recently opened a new fine-dine restaurant in Bangkok. This makes Louis Vuitton's first-of-its-kind venture in South-East Asia. Reportedly, LV debuted in the Southeast Asian dining scene with Le Cafe and Sugalabo V in Osaka, Japan, back in 2020.





Chef Gaggan Anand recently took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the new venture, "It took us almost a year," adding that the chef and his team took multiple trips to Paris to get inspiration for the restaurant.





"We designed the ceramics and put together creative ideas on food and made it fashionable," he explained, saying that the doors of the restaurant have finally opened for the patrons.

Also Read: Louis Vuitton To Open Its First Luxury Hotel In Paris - Details Inside

Explained: All You Need To Know About Gaggan At Louis Vuitton, Bangkok:

"Introducing the first Louis Vuitton restaurant in South Asia. Gaggan at Louis Vuitton celebrates the creative collaboration between the Maison and World-renowned Chef Gaggan Anand," the official website of Gaggan at Louis Vuitton reads.

7 Key Features Of Gaggan At Louis Vuitton, Bangkok:

The place offers both lunch and dinner within a limited time and also has a private dining area. Guests must be 12 years old and above. No pets are allowed inside the restaurant. Alcohol is served only to guests of 20 years old and above. The dress code for the restaurant is smart casual. At the main dining room, bookings up to a maximum of four people are allowed. In the private dining room, bookings for a maximum of six people are allowed.

Further explaining the price per meal, the restaurant informs that an eight-course lunch will cost around 4,000 Thai Baht (Rs. 9,283 approx) and a 17-course dinner will cost around 8000 Thai Baht (Rs. 18,574 approx).