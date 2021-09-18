American singer Nick Jonas celebrated his 29th birthday on September 16, and the pictures incoming will make you drool beyond limits. The singer is currently on a performance tour in Nashville and he celebrated his birthday with all things he loves – the stage, balloons, and of course, a delicious cake. Nick shared multiple snippets from his birthday celebrations on Instagram and what stole our attention was the enormous cake. The Jonas family bears the reputation of celebrating with the biggest and the prettiest cakes and Nick did just that. The green and white cake had his name written in fondant on the first tier. The last tier, which is ball-shaped, mentions his age – 29. Hope you have figured out the cake's theme? Yes, it's all about the sport - golf, which Nick Jonas clearly loves.





The celebration area was decorated with lots and lots of balloons with, “Happy Birthday, Nick,” written on them. “Overwhelmed by all the birthday love from everyone yesterday. Thank you so much for all the kind messages, signs at the show, and posts. I had an amazing night celebrating in Nashville - look at that cake,” wrote Nick Jonas.





Check out the pictures of how Nick Jonas celebrated his 29th birthday:

Cakes and a party at the Jonas family go hand in hand. Be it a birthday or an anniversary or a congratulatory wish, this is a much-have dessert. A few days back, Nick Jonas' wife, actress Priyanka Chopra sent her good wishes for the Jonas Brothers' tour with an adorable cake.





On Priyanka Chopra's birthday this year, the doting husband made sure to make up for his absence with a ‘paw'dorable cake. Nick Jonas sent a cake with miniature figurines of their furry friends on the top. “This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learned as I step into the next year is every day is a joy,” wrote Priyanka.

Now, that we are talking of Priyanka's birthday cake, we still can't stop gushing at her 2019 birthday celebrations. Remember that red and golden 5-tier cake? Embellished in golden and sparkle and with her name on top, the cake was a visual delight.

Getting larger-than-life cakes to celebrate memorable days is a ritual in the Jonas household. Yes, another jaw-dropping one is waiting for you. This is from the wedding party of Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner. A royal white and golden cake - what else do you need for your big day? It has two cupids struck on both sides. The cake was everything that dreams are made of.

For the Jonas family, no matter what the celebration is, the cakes always steal the show. What did you think of Nick Jonas' birthday cake? Tell us in the comments below.