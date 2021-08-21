Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have never shied away from displaying their affection for each other publicly. This time, it came across in the form of a yummy customised cake. The sweet treat was dedicated to the singer brothers Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas ahead of their concert tour. Priyanka, who is currently stationed in the United Kingdom, sent this yummlicious cake to the US to celebrate the “Remember This Tour” concert. The white cake was covered with rainbow sprinkles. PeeCee gave it a personal touch by adding a goofy picture of Jonas Brothers iced on the surface. The side of the cake also had “congrats” imprinted in gold. Nick Jonas shared the photo on Instagram Stories with the caption, “Thanks, Priyanka Chopra. You're the best. Wish you were here.”





Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is satiating her taste buds from time to time while shooting in London. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actress treated her to a summer cooler drink. She posted the image of sipping on a chilled red-hued beverage that had a handful of ice cubes in it. Well, not to miss the fact that she gulped down this visibly tempting drink in a sipper that had her name printed on it.

What else is Priyanka Chopra relishing you wonder? Everything tasty, we say. The celebrity owner of an Indian restaurant named Sona is quite serious about food, we assume. In one of her outings with friends, Priyanka was seen enjoying some toasted marshmallows. We can also see some mouth-watering strawberries, meat and cookies in the same frame.





Recently, filmmaker Lola James Kelly was all praises for Priyanka Chopra and her restaurant. She shared a snap on Instagram Stories of Vada Pav. We can see the glimpse of the popular Mumbai street snack in the frame which was served with the statement spicy green chutney. Well, Priyanka is surely thriving in the food department as much as she is in showbiz. What do you think?