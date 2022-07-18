There is no doubt that online ordering has made our lives much simpler. Gone are the days when we would actually have to dial up our favourite restaurants to order delicious food. Food aggregator applications such as Swiggy and Zomato have made our favourite food accessible to us with a few clicks. However, there can often be some hilarious goof-ups while ordering food online. Recently, a woman placed an order for a cake through the Zomato app. While her order was fulfilled, there was a funny faux pas that happened too. Take a look at the post that she shared on Facebook:











In the click, we could see a chocolate truffle cake with some decorations on top. However, rather than the usual 'Happy Birthday' message, the icing read something quite different. "Delivery mein likha tha "Bring 500/- change" toh unhone cake pe likhke bheja, [I wrote Bring 500/- change to the delivery guy, they wrote it on the cake instead]'' revealed the woman, Vaishnavi Mondkar, in the caption.

Thus, Vaishnavi had asked for the delivery person to bring change for Rs. 500/- to facilitate easy cash payments. But the restaurant or bakery misunderstood and wrote the message on the cake itself! The hilarious post got a flurry of reactions and comments on Facebook. "Delivery instructions tha, laga diya, [you gave delivery instructions, they followed it]" wrote one user. Another suggested that cash payments should be avoided for this very reason, "That's why I pay online."





Online delivery apps regularly get orders for cakes, and the message on top can be a source of laughter.

This is not the first time that online ordering of cakes has resulted in such a hilarious mistake. In May 2022, another customer placed an order for cake through the Swiggy app. He requested for it to be mentioned whether or not the cake contained egg. The bakery actually wrote on top of the cake that it 'contains egg', leaving internet users in splits.





