Coconut water, a powerhouse of minerals, is a healthy summer staple that helps us beat the heat. Once a humble natural drink, coconut water has now witnessed a surge in demand. More and more fitness enthusiasts and nutritionists are recommending it for its medicinal and antioxidant benefits. But have you ever wondered how coconuts are processed in a factory before being exported? If not, this video is for you. In the clip, posted on Instagram, the coconut water manufacturing process begins with the selection of tender coconuts. Afterwards, a peeling machine trims the outer husk into a diamond shape. The reason? To reduce weight and volume for shipping. Once done, the upper head and the bottom portion are manually separated.





Also Read: American Man Tastes Ganpati-Special Ukadiche Modak For The First Time, His Reaction Is Viral





Next, the coconuts are washed in a large container to remove any dirt or impurities. They are then wrapped in a thin sheet of plastic, with the company's label attached. After that, the coconuts are passed through a steaming machine to paste the label onto the surface. They are also fitted with plastic lids and a ready-to-use sipping tool featuring a straw. That is it - the coconuts are now ready to be exported. "Coconut Water Processing Before Export," read the caption. The name of the shop was Inter Coconut in Damnoen Saduak, Ratchaburi, Thailand.

Watch the full video below:

The video sparked a debate on the internet due to the heavy use of plastic.





A user said, "Nothing comes close to drink in its purest form. Try to go close to the source of Mother Nature and avoid all this packing."





Another added, "Nature has already given coconut water proper packaging and these fools are making it worse by wrapping it in plastic."





One person stated, "More cost is involved."





This individual asked, "Why all this plastic? So much stupidity."





Someone said, "Instead of this artificial cover, you give natural cover."





"Removing the natural cover and wrapping in plastic," mentioned a critic.





Also Read: Dubai Introduces Avocado Ripeness Scanner That Tells You When It's Ready To Eat





"It's a waste of plastic because they could punch their advertise by something else. They are just removing natural things and putting unnecessary plastic," explained a naysayer.

What are your thoughts on this?