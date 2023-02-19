Virat Kohli is known to be a big-time foodie. While he does maintain a strict diet plan to stay fit and healthy, he doesn't resist indulging in his favourite dishes once in a while. He has been vocal about his love for food and enjoys trying out different cuisines from around the world. Being a true Delhi boy, Kohli loves North Indian food and has also expressed his fondness for chole bhature. Recently, his reaction on receiving food in the dressing room during the second day of the second IND vs AUS Test match has caught the attention of fans. Many people found Kohli's reaction extremely relatable and even suspected that it could be a plate of his favourite food - chole bhature.





In a viral clip on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen discussing something with head coach Rahul Dravid when an official approached him with some packaged food. As soon as he sees it, he claps his hands in excitement before he asks the official to keep the package inside. Rahul Dravid himself had a smile on his face after seeing Kohli's reaction. Watch the video below:







While it's not clear what was there in the food package, fans presume that it could've been a plate of chole bhature. The video has taken the internet by storm and Delhiites couldn't stop relating to Kohli's reaction. One person wrote, "Dilli and chole bhature a love story!"











Another comment read, "The reaction 99.9% of Delhiites have upon seeing a plate of fresh Chole Bhature." "Chole bhature is the only dish that can make you feel both guilty and satisfied at the same time. It's a rollercoaster of emotions in your mouth." Even Zomato joined in for fun and shared the viral clip with a comment that read, "When your order from rama chole bhature arrives." Check out some of the best reactions below:











What do you think of Virat Kohli's reaction? Did you find it relatable? Do let us know in the comments section below.

