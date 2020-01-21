Is Plant-Based Fast Food Not Healthy? Expert Reveals

Highlights Plant-based meats have been taking over grocery store aisles

Plant-based meat alternatives are not healthy, experts

Experts recommend to check nutrition label before buying

Have you ever thought of a meat burger without meat in it? No, it is not a crazy thought. As more and more people around the world are turning vegan, plant-based meats have been taking over grocery store aisles in the recent time. These foods are marketed as healthy alternatives to traditional meats. Plant-based meats are usually made from plant protein extracts or whey protein, spices and binding ingredients. They not only look similar to real meat, but are also same in terms of calorie. These meats are stated to have more fibre and fewer calories. Due to increasing popularity of this meat alternative, several fast food companies are including new plant-based 'meat' items in their menu.











But are these plant-based fast foods really good for health? According to several nutritionists, plant-based meat alternatives are not as healthy as they seem to be. They state that the 'healthy' label given to these kinds of items is dangerous, feeding misinformation about the kinds of foods we consume. The experts also said that it is not only the glazed buns, which are unhealthy, the heavily processed meat patty is also unhealthy with higher amount of calorie, saturated fat and sodium.











As per Dana Hunnes, a senior dietitian at the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center, "I definitely believe they are better for your heart and health overall than a meat burger or patty, but they are not a 'health' food."







Hence, experts recommend that if one is trying to be health conscious, then he/she should always check the nutrition label before purchasing items in the store or ordering at the restaurants.





